Bernie Sanders Touts 'Campaign of Energy and Excitement' as Evidence He's the Candidate to Take Down Trump

Comments from presidential hopeful came ahead of rallies denouncing corporate power

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaking Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaking Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, on CNN's "State of the Union." (Photo: Screengrab/CNN)

"If people want a candidate who can beat Donald Trump, I think you're looking at him."

So said Bernie Sanders on Sunday in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union."

The democratic presidential hopeful's comment came after host Brianna Keilar played a video clip of Dr. Jill Biden recently saying people should vote for her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden, even if they prefer proposals put forth by other candidates more, suggesting he's more electable.

Sanders pointed to polling showing himself beating Trump and said, "If we are to defeat Donald Trump, what you need is a campaign of energy and excitement—a campaign that brings millions of young people and working class people into the political processes in a way that we have not seen before. I think, frankly, that I am the candidate" to do so.

That would also "lay the groundwork for transforming our economy and our government to meet the needs of working people, who've been ignored for so very long," Sanders added.

In the afternoon, Sanders joined striking AT&T Southeast workers on a picket line in Louisville.

Communications Workers of America, which represents the employees, said roughly 20,000 workers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee are involved in the strike, which kicked off midnight Friday. CWA accuses the company of unfair labor practices.

 "AT&T made over $19 billion in profits last year," Sanders said Sunday. "Executives at AT&T cannot have it all."

Sanders is continuing that theme on Sunday, with a "People vs Corporate Power" rally later in the day in Louisivlle

