Protests Break Out After DNC Committee Votes Against Holding a 2020 #ClimateDebate

Sparking immediate protests at the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting in San Francisco Thursday, the organization's Resolutions Committee voted down a resolution that called for a climate-focused debate among 2020 presidential primary candidates.

The committee's 8-17 vote on the resolution outraged members of the youth-led Sunrise Movement in attendance, who stood on their seats and sang the union protest song "Which Side Are You On?" before walking out.

This matters. A @DNC that won't bend the rules of its debate playbook in order to treat climate change like an emergency will not support policy that is transformative enough to actually stop the emergency. Luckily they aren't the only ones with a vote... #ClimateDebate https://t.co/cBEMmto3RS — Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein) August 22, 2019 /2 More accurately, the #DNC Resolutions Committee just voted not to recommend a DNC-hosted #ClimateDebate to the full #DNC. On Saturday, the full #DNC could yet vote in favor of a #climatedebate. — Antonia Juhasz (@AntoniaJuhasz) August 22, 2019

"California was literally on fire last year—we know firsthand that climate breakdown is killing people and destroying livelihoods right now," 26-year-old Sunrise volunteer Alex Morrison, who moved to San Francisco from South Florida, said in a statement. "Time is running out to save our generation. Young people need to know which candidates for president are treating the climate crisis like the emergency it is."

"We deserve a chance at a livable future," another Sunrise activist shouted after the vote, according to HuffPost. "We deserve a climate debate."

Although the resolution favored by activists failed, HuffPost noted that "the DNC voted in favor of another resolution to sanction a less-formal forum on the issue. It was a predictable outcome. Top brass at the DNC opposed the climate debate from the get-go, fearing it could sow discord in the base and hamper the eventual nominee in the general election."

The committee passed an amendment—put forth by Travis Robertson Jr., state chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party—that reversed the ban on presidential candidates participating in non-DNC sanctioned climate events, which activists welcomed.

"This partial victory shows the strength of the grassroots movement and the power of young people," said Sunrise Movement spokesperson Sofie Karasek. "In the coming days and months, we'll keep fighting to make sure the DNC and Tom Perez treat the climate crisis like the emergency that it is, and give it the airtime and attention that it deserves."

The committee votes came after months of demands from environmentalists and many presidential hopefuls—particularly Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who ended his campaign late Wednesday—for the party to hold a primary climate debate. In spite of pressure from climate campaigners and candidates alike, Perez has maintained his opposition to any "single issue" debate.

The Guardian reported before the vote Thursday that "supporters of a debate say they won't be deterred. There are plans to bring the resolution to the convention floor for a vote on Saturday. And, if that doesn't work, they plan to continue to raise the issue throughout the long primary campaign, with the hopes that candidates will take up the issue and demand the debate themselves."

"The voters aren't going to let go of this, and the state parties aren't going to let go of this," Tina Podlodowski, Washington State Democrats chair and author of the climate debate resolution (pdf), told the newspaper. "In an election, if something's not working, you change."

All @washdems should be proud to have a leader as bold and effective as @Tinapo - she's fighting hard for a #ClimateDebate because she understands the stakes for our country as well as our party https://t.co/l2afulXKeq



— Robert Cruickshank (@cruickshank) August 22, 2019 Proponents of a #ClimateDebate resolution had expected to lose today's vote -- they plan to force a floor fight over the issue at Saturday's general session here at the DNC summer meeting in San Francisco https://t.co/Fpdjq4PnVI — Casey Tolan (@caseytolan) August 22, 2019

"Poll after poll shows that the climate crisis is at the top of the agenda for American voters right now," Ken Martin, one of the resolution's sponsors and chairman of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, said in a statement. "If we Democrats are serious about electing a new president and committed progressives up and down the ticket, then we should start following the lead of the young people whose energy will be critical to win in 2020."

Ahead of the vote Thursday, members of the Sunrise Movement and other progressive activists packed the room where committee members were gathered to discuss and vote on various resolutions. Chants of "let them in" broke out as some observers without credentials were denied entry by security. According to one reporter, about 100 people stormed the room anyway.

From youth activists with @sunrisemvmt to grandmothers here concerned for the environment their grandchildren will inherit, #ClimateDebate supporters are packing the room! pic.twitter.com/5W8oFXGF0j — WA Democrats (@washdems) August 22, 2019 “They can’t stop us all, we are stronger together” https://t.co/MNYIZNVb0Q — Sunrise Movement (@sunrisemvmt) August 22, 2019

During the debate Thursday, some DNC members praised Sunrise for its commitment to drawing public attention to the climate emergency. The movement spearheaded a grassroots mass mobilization in favor of a debate in the seven weeks leading up to the meeting.

A @DNC member just asked the @sunrisemvmt to stand & thanked us for bringing the need for a #ClimateDebate to his attention! "It’s a youth-led Movement and the future of the Democratic Party. Thank you to opening my eyes on how climate crisis affects every aspect of our lives.” pic.twitter.com/xRhjYidxF4 — Sunrise Bay Area (@sunrisebayarea) August 22, 2019 There’s normally about 15-20 people at these meetings. This is a much larger crowd than normally. @sunrisemvmt has done a great job of mobilizing folks to be here. — Megan Ellyia Green (@MeganEllyia) August 22, 2019

Last month, both CNN and MSNBC announced climate-focused forums for presidential candidates. Though activists welcomed those events, they continue to demand a DNC-sanctioned debate.

