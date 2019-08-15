Published on
by

'We Refuse to Be Complicit': Google Employees Protest Proposed Contract With ICE and CBP

"It's time to stand together again and state clearly that we will not work on any such contract."

by
0 Comments
Google employees signed an open letter Wednesday asking the company not to cooperate with ICE and CBP.

Google employees signed an open letter Wednesday asking the company not to cooperate with ICE and CBP. (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Employees of Google announced Wednesday they are protesting the tech giant's expected proposal to work with President Donald Trump's war on immigrants through cloud computing contracts.

In a detailed Medium post announcing concerns over the contract, the group "No GCP for CPB" laid out its complaints and demands (emphasis in original):

It has recently come to light that CBP is gearing up to request bids on a massive cloud computing contract. The winning cloud provider will be streamlining CBP's infrastructure and facilitating its human rights abuses. It's time to stand together again and state clearly that we will not work on any such contract. We demand that Google publicly commit not to support CBP, ICE, or ORR with any infrastructure, funding, or engineering resources, directly or indirectly, until they stop engaging in human rights abuses.

"We refuse to be complicit," the group said.

The letter was signed, at press time, by "676 Googlers and 48 other supporters."

As Vox reported Wednesday, employees have been at the forefront of movements against the country's large tech sector cooperating with CBP and ICE:

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

In many cases, employees who consider themselves part of the "Tech Won't Build It" and "No Tech for ICE" movement have been some of the first to raise concerns about their companies' practices.

The movement to stop tech companies from supplying technology to ICE and other immigration agencies has also been led in part by immigrant and minority advocacy groups like Mijente and Jews for Racial & Economic Justice, the latter of which last week helped shut down an Amazon Books store in Manhattan over the company's ties with ICE.

Other rights groups, including the Texas-based RAICES, applauded the stand taken by the tech giant employees.

"We appreciate the Google workers standing with us," tweeted RAICES.  

Mijente said it hoped that the Google group wouldn't be the last. 

"We encourage tech workers across all of these companies to keep organizing and escalate until their employers stop engaging in human rights abusers," said Mijente.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Rights, U.S.
,
Technology, Civil Liberties, Google, CBP, ICE