In Photos: As Fury Grows, Tens of Thousands Rally Across US Demanding Immediate Action to #CloseTheCamps

Tens of thousands of Americans showed up at rallies across the country on Tuesday to demand the Trump administration close the detention centers and prison camps where migrants are being held.

The "Close the Camps" rallies were organized by MoveOn and other progressive organizations in response to growing public outrage over the Trump administration's treatment of asylum seekers and other migrants, thousands of whom are being detained in inhumane conditions after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

HAPPENING TODAY IN MIRAMAR, FLORIDA! Our community and the Circle of Protection are outside the ICE facility in Miramar demanding they STOP the inhumane abuses of our community. We do not need ICE in our communities! We do not want concentration camps! #CloseTheCamps pic.twitter.com/cmgydpOvfV — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) July 2, 2019

In nearly 200 cities and towns across the U.S., demonstrators assembled outside their representatives' offices, chanting, "Close the camps now!" and carrying signs with slogans including "No human being is illegal" and "Families belong in communities, not cages."

Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) was among the progressive lawmakers who joined the demonstrations.

The Trump administration's treatment of migrants "is at a crisis level and needs to change," Haaland said.

"I promise you that my colleagues in Congress and I are doing everything we can to make sure that we bring sanity back to this administration, that we bring humanity back to this administration, that we do everything we can to protect those children, those women who are mothers to those children, and make sure that people have justice," said Haaland. "That's what this country is supposed to stand for."

The reports from the border are horrifying – today our community is taking a stand. #befierce #CloseTheCamps pic.twitter.com/m8lsiqn12H — Rep. Deb Haaland (@RepDebHaaland) July 2, 2019

In San Francisco, protesters outside Hosue Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office called on staffers to "send someone down" to hear their demands.

MoveOn wrote that the three demands of the public actions were the closing of all immigrant detention centers, the end of public funding for deportation and detention, and the reunion of families who have been separated by the Trump administration.

Organizations and attendees shared images of the protests in a number of cities on social media.

New York

Now! New Yorkers are out to protest Trump’s policies and inhumane treatment of migrant children and families. It's time to act. Demand that Congress #CloseTheCamps and reunite families now!!!#CloseTheCampsNow pic.twitter.com/v4GqbQgSwV — Gili Getz @giligetz) July 2, 2019

People have fashioned together signs from pizza boxes, paper towel rolls, and manila folders. Some left work to be here, others brought their children. New Yorkers are showing up to demand that the Trump administration #ClosetheCamps pic.twitter.com/y7j0vsRYxg — NYCLU (@NYCLU) July 2, 2019

#CloseTheCamps rally in #Manhattan #NewYork amid outrage over migrant detention centers' conditions. pic.twitter.com/qsvwDLcVBn



— Sakura Ewing (@sakuraewing) July 2, 2019

Andersonville, IL

Denver

Talking my lunch break to attend the @MoveOn #CloseTheCamps rally in downtown Denver. We’re right outside your office, @SenCoryGardner. Where are you? pic.twitter.com/cfHxGJBk7N — Jay Potts (@World_Of_Hurt) July 2, 2019

Burlington, Vt.

Southern Minnesota

#CloseTheCamps @RepHagedorn search your soul. Caging children & separating families does not represent the values of CD1. International law is on the side of those seeking safety & asylum—they are not criminals. pic.twitter.com/B9Jnlr5p0T — Aleta Borrud (@aaborrud) July 2, 2019

Kansas City

Milwaukee

Happening now! Hundreds of Milwaukeeans have joined the national day of action to shut down Trump’s concentration camps! Children are dying, families are being separated. We will not be silent. #CloseTheCamps pic.twitter.com/mZtC7vvAnB — Voces de la Frontera #DreamActNow (@voces_milwaukee) July 2, 2019

Boston

#CloseTheCamps! 200+ folks (and growing) at JFK Federal Bldg, Boston as Fred Small opens up with “Ain’t gonna let nobody turn me around” pic.twitter.com/7WPFaN04Kf — Mass. Peace Action #NoWarWithIran (@masspeaceaction) July 2, 2019

Raleigh, N.C.