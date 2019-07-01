Published on
by

Twitter Users Ridicule First Daughter With #UnwantedIvanka Hashtag After Ivanka Caught on Video 'Boxing Way Above Her Weight'

"Being someone's daughter actually isn't a career qualification."

Ivanka Trump takes part in an event on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29, 2019.

Ivanka Trump takes part in an event on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29, 2019. (Photo: Dominique Jacovides/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Social media users inserted images of Ivanka Trump into pictures of historical events to show how nepotism doesn't always translate into acceptance after a viral video of the First Daughter and senior White House advisor awkwardly interrupting a group of world leaders at the G20 summit went viral over the weekend. 

The video, which was posted to Instagram by the office of French President Emmanuel Macron, shows Ivanka jumping into a conversation between Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Theresa May, and International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde. Ivanka was at the conference with her father, President Donald Trump.

According to The New York Times:

In the clip, Ms. Trump seemed to be looking to find a place to jump into this diplomatic game of double Dutch. First Mrs. May spoke: "As soon as you charge them with that economic aspect of it, a lot of people start listening who otherwise wouldn't listen."

And then Ms. Trump jumped in: "And the same with the defense side of it, in terms of the whole business that's been, sort of, male-dominated."

Ms. Lagarde, who was standing next to the president's daughter, swiveled her head and blinked several times as she listened.

The video went viral over the weekend, with observers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) pointing out that "being someone's daughter actually isn't a career qualification."

The hashtag #UnwantedIvanka was started by Crooked Media's Erin Gloria Ryan, who asked her followers on Twitter to "please photoshop Ivanka the unwelcome interloper boxing way above her weight" in historical pictures. 

"And hashtag it #unwantedivanka because these are delightful and deserve to be seen," tweeted Ryan.

Twitter users jumped at the opportunity, placing Ivanka at Lyndon Johnson's swearing in after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy....

Lincoln's assassination...

And the Yalta conference.

Of course, as lawyer Darren Kaplan noted, "you don't need photoshop" to show Ivanka inserting herself where she's unwanted.

"Here's an actual photo of Ivanka posing with an Olympic medal that someone else trained and sacrificed their entire life to earn," said Kaplan.

Ivanka and her father returned to the U.S. on Sunday. 

