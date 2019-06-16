Published on
FOX News Poll: Bernie Sanders Would Beat Trump By 9 Points

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) poses for a picture with volunteers following a campaign stop at the Capital City Pride Fest on June 08, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) poses for a picture with volunteers following a campaign stop at the Capital City Pride Fest on June 08, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A nationwide Fox News poll released Sunday shows President Donald Trump trailing Senator Bernie Sanders, 49 percent to 40 percent among all registered voters nationwide.

The Fox poll also showed Biden leading Trump by 49 percent to 39 percent. Also beating Trump in the poll were Senators Elizabeth Warren (43%-41%) and Kamala Harris (42%-41%), and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (41%-40%) of South Bend, Indiana.

Also, support for impeachment is up five points among Democrats since June 2018 (69 percent vs. 74 percent now) and up 15 among independents (25 percent to 40 percent today).  About 9 in 10 Republicans have consistently opposed impeachment.

The Fox poll was conducted June 9-12, 2019 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,001 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide who spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones.  The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points for all registered voters.

Sanders acknowledged on Sunday that "polls go up and polls go down" but insisted that the survey showed he was the strongest candidate to defeat Trump.

"I think we can win in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan and some of the other battleground states," Sanders said on "Fox News Sunday."

