As Democratic Candidates Gather in Iowa, Sanders Marches Alongside McDonald's Workers to Demand $15 Minimum Wage

Rallying McDonald's workers in the same way he worked alongside Disney and Amazon employees in their fight for fair wages and union representation, Sen. Bernie Sanders marched alongside workers at a rally Sunday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate addressed workers outside a local McDonald's store before marching with them to the DoubleTree hotel and convention center where 19 primary candidates were gathered for the Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame Celebration.

Bernie Sanders leads a solidarity march through Cedar Rapids ahead of today’s Iowa Hall of Fame dinner. pic.twitter.com/GYXAK7AxTR — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) June 9, 2019

And then here comes Bernie Sanders with a full on picket line of McDonalds workers. pic.twitter.com/K0FMSlsQYN — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) June 9, 2019

Sanders highlighted the past successes he has helped workers achieve, working alongside the national grassroots group Fight for $15. Together, Sanders and the organization recently helped pressure Amazon and Disneyland to guarantee their employees a $15 minimum wage and the right to form a union.

"I want you to understand the enormous progress that you have made in the last few years," Sanders told the crowd. "Five years ago when we talked about $15 an hour and a union, people said it was an impossible dream. But because of the determination of workers at McDonald's and all over this country in the trade union movement, seven states in this country have passed a $15 minimum wage."

Watch:

Here's the full video of @BernieSanders speech with STRIKING @McDonalds workers in Cedar Rapids, Iowa ahead of the @iowademocrats Hall of Fame Celebration. We will win $15 and union rights! We are united. #IACaucus #FightFor15 pic.twitter.com/NXDYWnBMcm — Fight For 15 (@fightfor15) June 9, 2019

On social media, some praised Sanders for marching side-by-side with workers and calling on his supporters to do the same.