Challenging Trump's "Most Transparent President" Ever Claim, Dems Demand He Ante Up Documents

Democratic lawmakers want the president to back up his rhetoric with real action

President Donald Trump speaking Wednesday, May 22, 2019, y in the Rose Garden

A number of lawmakers are cleverly challenging President Donald Trump's claim this week that he is "the most transparent president" in the country's history.

Among them is Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who told the president he could display that supposed transparency with regards to a decision his administration made in 2017

"In light of your statements," she wrote to Trump in a letter sent Thursday, "please let me know what time tomorrow I can come over and review documents related to your administration's decision to rescind Title IX guidance protecting LGBTQ students."

Other Democratic lawmakers took a similar tack to hit back at Trump's "cloudy claim" Wednesday, as well as his statement, "I don't do cover-ups."

