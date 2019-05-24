Challenging Trump's "Most Transparent President" Ever Claim, Dems Demand He Ante Up Documents

A number of lawmakers are cleverly challenging President Donald Trump's claim this week that he is "the most transparent president" in the country's history.
Among them is Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who told the president he could display that supposed transparency with regards to a decision his administration made in 2017.
"In light of your statements," she wrote to Trump in a letter sent Thursday, "please let me know what time tomorrow I can come over and review documents related to your administration's decision to rescind Title IX guidance protecting LGBTQ students."
I just sent this letter to @realDonaldTrump - who, as you heard, is the most transparent president ever.— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) May 23, 2019
Signed,
Judiciary Committee member (Co-equal branch of government)
P.S. also the proud mom of a non-binary kid. #CoverUps pic.twitter.com/RhQHPe73QC
Ooohhhhhh!!! SNAP! https://t.co/3VbMdnJMNi pic.twitter.com/IGW4Pp3NWI— People's Action (@PplsAction) May 24, 2019
Other Democratic lawmakers took a similar tack to hit back at Trump's "cloudy claim" Wednesday, as well as his statement, "I don't do cover-ups."
Dear @POTUS— Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) May 23, 2019
Since you stated emphatically that you "don’t do cover ups." Can you confirm that no more unreported migrant deaths have occurred?
Sincerely,
Veronica, Lou, Sylvia, and Debbie.#TrumpCoverUp pic.twitter.com/20UTYpOzTJ
To: AG Barr— David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) May 23, 2019
When can I see the documents that helped you decide to go to court to try to have the ACA declared unconstitutional?
-David
cc: @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/5hLPWMd704
TO: The most transparent POTUS, probably in the history of this country— Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) May 22, 2019
Since you don't do #CoverUps, please let us know what time we can come by & review the unredacted #MuellerReport. Simply requesting the same access you gave to Congressman Doug Collins.
FROM: Rep. Ted Lieu pic.twitter.com/PqwQ79YFtk
I just sent this letter to Attorney General Barr.— Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) May 23, 2019
I'm happy to bring a hand cart. #TrumpCoverUp pic.twitter.com/GfsyrCvmxJ
