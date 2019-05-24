Challenging Trump's "Most Transparent President" Ever Claim, Dems Demand He Ante Up Documents

A number of lawmakers are cleverly challenging President Donald Trump's claim this week that he is "the most transparent president" in the country's history.

Among them is Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who told the president he could display that supposed transparency with regards to a decision his administration made in 2017.

"In light of your statements," she wrote to Trump in a letter sent Thursday, "please let me know what time tomorrow I can come over and review documents related to your administration's decision to rescind Title IX guidance protecting LGBTQ students."

Other Democratic lawmakers took a similar tack to hit back at Trump's "cloudy claim" Wednesday, as well as his statement, "I don't do cover-ups."