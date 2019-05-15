Published on
by

Turns Out "Spooky 'Socialist' Proposals" Are Popular, Says AOC, As Poll Shows 70% of GOP Voters Back Plan to Cap Credit Card Rates

Progressive proposals are "winning over vast majorities of GOP voters because they are common-sense, humane policies," said the New York congresswoman

by
0 Comments

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill. (Photo: Susan Walsh/AP)

A survey released Tuesday found that nearly 70 percent of Republican primary voters support a proposal by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders to cap credit card interest rates at 15 percent.

Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders introduced the bicameral Loan Shark Prevention Act last week, vowing to tackle the greed of credit card companies that are turning a major profit by hitting Americans with exorbitant interest rates.

According to the Business Insider survey, 68 percent of respondents overall, and 73 percent of Democratic primary voters, said they either support or strongly support the legislation.

In response to the poll, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: "Oh, what's that? All these spooky 'socialist' proposals are winning over vast majorities of GOP voters because they are common-sense, humane policies? Ya don't say."

The bicameral bill would establish a 15 percent federal cap on credit card interest rates while allowing states to set a lower maximum rate.

"There is no justifiable reason that a person—no matter their background—should be charged an interest rate higher than 15 percent," Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement after the legislation was introduced last week. "Rates higher than 15 percent are predatory debt traps, designed to keep working families underwater and allow predatory companies to enrich themselves off the misfortune of others."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Economy, U.S.
,
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, Corporate Power, Wall Street, Republican Party