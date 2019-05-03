Published on
by

Over a Million Forced to Evacuate as 'Potentially Catastrophic' Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall in India

Tens of millions of people are in the path of the storm, which was described as "one of the strongest landfalling cyclones in the country's recorded history."

by
0 Comments

Cyclone Fani made landfall in India on Friday amid warnings of destructive wind, rain, and storm surges. (Photo: World Meteorological Organization/Twitter)

A storm that meteorologist Eric Holthaus characterized as "one of the strongest" cyclones in India's recorded history made landfall on Friday amid warnings of "potentially catastrophic" wind, rain, and ocean surges.

Over a million people were reportedly forced to evacuate Thursday as Cyclone Fani—classified as the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane—hurtled toward India. Tens of millions of people are in the path of the massive storm.

"Meteorologists are calling the storm a near-worst-case scenario for coastal zones, as it will push an enormous storm surge inland, inundating homes, roads, and businesses near sea level—not just in eastern India but potentially also north into Bangladesh," the Washington Post reported. "This low-lying stretch of coast along the Bay of Bengal is one of the most vulnerable to storm surge in the world."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

TODAY IS THE LAST DAY—
CAN YOU HELP?

We still need to raise over $16,000 to keep moving forward.

Please choose a donation method below and help us today:



Bishnupada Sethi, special relief commissioner for the Indian state of Odisha, told Al Jazeera that at least two people have died since the storm made landfall Friday.

Oxfam India, which is helping deliver emergency relief in response to Cyclone Fani, said the storm has already "wreaked havoc in the state of Odisha."

"Heavy rainfall and high-speed winds have destroyed livelihoods leaving families in urgent need of help," the group wrote. "They are in urgent need of safe drinking water, medical and hygiene supplies, food, and long-term recovery and rehabilitation support to cope with the disaster."

Bimal Pandia, an officer with Oxfam, told The Guardian Friday morning that the storm is "quite serious now; the wind is blowing at between 120 and 150km/hour."

Many trees have been uprooted outside our house," Pandia said, "but since we are not able to venture outside it’s difficult to tell the damage."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please choose a donation method:

     
$15 $27 $55
$100 $250 Other

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World
,
Extreme Weather, India