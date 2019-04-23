Published on
by

Kushner Talks of 'Accountability' for Crown Prince Just as Saudis Offer 'Egregious Display of Brutality' With Mass Beheadings

Washington's Gulf Institute director Ali Al-Ahmed called the killings "the largest mass execution of Shiites in the kingdom's history." 

by
0 Comments
Top advisor Jared Kushner, his wife Ivanka Trump, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Sulman at the White House in 2018

Top advisor Jared Kushner, his wife Ivanka Trump, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Sulman at the White House in 2018. (Photo: The White House/flickr)

Just as Jared Kushner answered questions about the close ties between the White House and Saudi Arabia in New York on Tuesday, the Middle Eastern kingdom beheaded 37 people in its largest mass execution in at last three years. 

The executions, of mostly Shiite men accused of terrorism related crimes, were part of what Washington's Gulf Institute director Ali Al-Ahmed called "the largest mass execution of Shiites in the kingdom's history." 

Al-Ahmed identified 34 of the 37 victims as Shiite.

According to reports, Saudi Arabian security services nailed one of the heads to a poll as a warning and one victim was crucified after his execution.

The killings were announced by Saudi state media Tuesday morning, Eastern time, right before Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a senior advisor to the president, took the stage at the Time 100 Summit event honoring the magazine's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. 

During an interview at the event with Time White House correspondent Brian Bennett, Kushner fielded questions on a number of foreign policy questions, including the Israel/Palestine conflict and the Trump administration's closeness to Russia. 

Kushner was also asked a series of questions on Saudi Arabia and the relationship between the U.S. and the kingdom, especially in light of the murder of Jamal Kashoggi in October 2018 and the war on Yemen. 

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

TAKING STANDS FOR HUMANITY - FOR OUR FUTURE

Make no mistake. Change is coming. And we've got it covered.

Please choose a donation method:



In his replies, Kushner downplayed the significance of the murder, pled ignorance on the details of the crime, and admitted that he offered Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman guidance as the world demanded accountability. 

"Obviously, we have to make sure there's accountability for what happened," said Kushner, before pivoting to a series of remarks critical of Iran, the Palestinians, and the Yemeni Houthis.

In response to the beheadings, Maya Foa, director of the U.K.-based human rights groups Reprieve, put the "egregious display of brutality" squarely at the feet of MbS and the Kingdom's western allies which have shielded it from exactly the accountability Kushner says he supports.

"That the Saudi regime believes it has impunity to carry out such patently illegal executions, without notice," Foa said, "should shock its international partners into action."

In March 2018, The Intercept reported that Bin Salman bragged that he had Kushner "in his pocket."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.



$10 $27 $75
$150 $175 Other

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, War & Peace, U.S.
,
Saudi Arabia, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump, Yemen, Mohammad bin Salman