Published on
by

Calling for End of US Asylum System, Trump Adds, 'And, Frankly We Should Get Rid of Judges'

"If we had a functional legislature, Trump would be removed from office for being a fascist who opposes democracy."

by
0 Comments

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he leaves the White House April 05, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Southern California to visit the U.S.-Mexico border and to Beverly Hills for a fundraiser. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump called for the end of the U.S. system that processes those seeking political asylum and refugee status on Friday and then added that it would also be good to "get rid of judges."

"Congress has to act," Trump told reporters outside the White House, referring to the asylum claim process and the broader immigration system. "They have to get rid of catch-and-release, chain migration, visa lottery, they have to get rid of the whole asylum system because it doesn't work."

"And frankly," the president then added, "we should get rid of judges. You can't have a court case every time sets their foot on our ground." Trump was on his way to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in California and then to a campaign fundraiser event in posh Beverly Hills later on Friday.

Watch:

While it was possible to interpret that president's comments as specifically referring to judges who hear immigration and asylum claims cases, that unstated specificity offered no comfort to critics who immediately lashed out at Trump for once again thumbing his nose at human rights and the rule of law.

Political activist Max Berger responded:

 

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Rights, U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Refugees. Justice System, #NotNormal. Immigration