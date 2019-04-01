Published on
by

ACLU 'All In' on Push for Civil Liberties in 2020 Election

"We don't want the default positions that are in the party platform. We're trying to advance civil liberties here."

by
0 Comments
The logo for the ACLU's "Rights for All" Campaign.

The logo for the ACLU's "Rights for All" Campaign. (Photo: Screenshot, ACLU YouTube)

The ACLU is putting $30 million into the 2020 election cycle to promote a vision of civil liberties that will require candidates running for president to support four broad planks in order to receive the organization's support. 

The civil liberties group is pushing candidates on a campaign called "Rights for All," which focuses on reproductive freedom, voting rights, criminal justice reform, and immigrant justice, it announced Sunday evening in an event livestreamed on YouTube.

The organization said in a statement announcing the initiative that the quartet of polices was the "minimum" commitment the group was asking candidates to commit to. 

"We don't want the default positions that are in the party platform," Ronald Newman, the ACLU's interim national political director, told HuffPost. "We're trying to advance civil liberties here."

The group is backing that initiative up with cash.

"Between now and November 2020, the ACLU will spend $28-30 million engaging candidates and voters in our Rights for All effort," the organization said in a statement.

But, as HuffPost reported, not all of the policy proposals from the organization are guaranteed to meet with approval from Democrats running for the party's nomination to take on incumbent President Donald Trump.

In particular, a call to "cut incarceration by 50 percent in federal prisons, and everywhere in the country" seems destined to meet with resistance from the party. And thus far it's been difficult to find Democrats willing to commit to restoring voting rights to all felons, even those behind bars. 

It's also unlikely that the group will get any response from the president, though the organization did say in its statement that it would like to hear from Trump: "Keeping with our nonpartisan principles, we'll question presidential candidates on both—and neither—side of the aisle, including, if given the opportunity, President Trump."

Either way, the ACLU has its mandate and appears prepared to fight for it. 

"We're going all in to make sure civil rights and civil liberties are front and center in this election," the organization said on social media.

It's a commitment that—with $30 million behind it—appears sure to make waves in the next election. 

Watch the campaign kickoff:

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Rights, U.S.
,
ACLU, Civil Rights, Prisons, Voting Rights, Reproductive Rights, Election 2020, Democratic Party