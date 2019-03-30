'See You In Court': ACLU Vows Legal Action as Georgia GOP Passes 'Unconstitutional' 6-Week Abortion Ban

After Georgia's GOP-controlled legislature on Friday passed a six-week abortion ban, the ACLU had a simple message for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who is expected to sign the bill into law: "we will see you in court."

"Georgia has one of the worst maternal death rates in the nation," Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia, said in statement. "Black women in Georgia have a maternal death rate of more than three times the unacceptably high rate for white women."

"This bill further erodes the health and well-being of Georgia's women," Young continued, "and reveals a callous disregard for their well-established constitutional rights."

Laura Simmons, Georgia state director of NARAL Pro-Choice, called the Republican legislation "an all-out assault on the reproductive health and safety of Georgia women."

"This cruel, unconstitutional bill is part of an extreme GOP agenda to strip freedoms from women and could not be further from the values that most Georgians hold," Simmons said in a statement.

BREAKING: Georgia just passed an extremist abortion ban, and @GovKemp has promised to sign it. If not blocked in the courts, this law will criminalize abortion before most women know they’re pregnant—and grant “personhood” that places fetal rights ABOVE those of the woman. #HB481 pic.twitter.com/Ey6ptcqLxX — NARAL (@NARAL) March 29, 2019

If the GOP bill is signed into law, Georgia would become the third state this year to pass a six-week abortion ban, joining Kentucky and Mississippi.

Under current state law, Georgia women can seek an abortion during the first 20 weeks of a pregnancy.

"Georgia joins a string of GOP-controlled states moving to enact strict abortion bans, with the ultimate goal of getting a case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to challenge its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide," the Associated Press reported. "The push comes amid rising optimism among conservatives that the restrictions might prevail in the reconfigured high court that includes President Donald Trump appointees Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh."