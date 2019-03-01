Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Says He's Running for President in 2020 for One Urgent Reason: The Climate Crisis

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee joined the crowded field of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders on Friday with a vow to make the global climate crisis the centerpiece of his campaign.

"I'm running for president because I'm the only candidate who will make defeating climate change our nation's number one priority," Inslee declares in a campaign announcement video shared on social media.

VIDEO: This is our moment, our climate, our mission — together, we can defeat climate change. That's why I'm running for president. Join #OurClimateMoment today https://t.co/zg8ILGyk0Z pic.twitter.com/pUZVxyzfc5 — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) March 1, 2019

"We're the first generation to feel the sting of climate change, and we're the last that can do something about it," he says in the video. "This crisis isn't just a chart or graph anymore. The impacts are being felt everywhere."

Inslee calls for implementing elements of the Green New Deal—introduced last month by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.)—without specifically mentioning the congressional resolution that is co-sponsored by the six senators running for president and dozens of other Democratic lawmakers.

Asked by Vox's David Roberts in a wide-ranging interview published Friday whether he has endorsed the Green New Deal, which aims to "achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions through a fair and just transition for all communities and workers," Inslee said:

Well, I don't get to vote on it, but I am totally in sync and believe that it is exactly what I have said for decades. I think these aspirational goals are appropriate to the time and the scale. I love the fact that it is embracing economic justice issues as well. I think we have come to understand more about how marginalized communities have been the victims of climate change.

As the campaign video shows, the governor has a long track record of advocating for actions to address the human-caused climate crisis. In 2007, while he represented Washington's 1st District in the U.S. House, Inslee released a book titled Apollo's Fire: Igniting America's Clean Energy Economy, co-written with Bracken Hendricks.

"We should do what I said we should do in my book: a major industrial transformation to decarbonize the U.S. economy that will result in millions of new jobs and greater prosperity," Inslee told Roberts. "Unfortunately, no movies were made of my book [laughter] and it didn't capture people's imagination in 2007."

However, in the 12 years since his book was published, public opinion has evolved. While young people across the globe take to the streets—and take over congressional offices—to demand urgent action, multiple polls published this year have shown a growing majority of Americans recognize that the crisis is driven by human activity and are concerned about the threats it poses.

As Inslee told The Associated Press, "climate change is a unifying issue."