Beautiful Sight in Hamburg as Thousands of Students March in Latest Climate Strike

Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg was among the thousands of students marching in Hamburg, Germany on Friday as part of a continuing global wave of weekly climate strikes.

The youth, said Greenpeace Germany, "are fed up with politicians' blah blah and call for #ClimateAction!"

The thousands-strong march in Hamburg was just one of similar climate strikes taking place Friday in other cities across the globe from Dublin to Stockhold to Tokyo and Kamapala. They also come two weeks ahead of global coordinated actions set for March 15.

Luisa Neubauer, who spoke at the rally alongside Thunberg, offered a simple and direct message for those in positions of power: "With regards to all the people who are currently planning to steal our future: Nice try. But no."

"For way too long, the politicians and the people in power have gotten away with not doing anything to fight the climate crisis," Thunberg told the Hamburg crowd, "But we will make sure that they will not get away with it any longer. We will continue to school-strike until they do something."

Reflecting on the "Fridays for future" actions, commentator Tom Engelhardt recently wrote, "if that isn't inspirational on a planet overseen by Donald Trump and his crew of climate arsonists ready to pump yet more greenhouse gases into a world already buckling under the strain, what is? "