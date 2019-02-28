Democratic Socialism, Sebastian Gorka Warns CPAC, Wants to "Take Away Your Hamburgers... What Stalin Dreamt About But Never Achieved'

Sebastian Gorka, former deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, told attendees at the right-wing CPAC convention on Thursday that nobody should be fooled about the term "democratic socialism," because that's just the politically-correct term for "communism" being used by people that "want to take away your hamburgers." Also your house and your pick-up truck.

"This is what Stalin dreamt about but never achieved," Gorka blustered. "You are on the frontlines on the war against communism."

It's pretty funny. Watch:

Former Trump White House official Sebastian Gorka: "They want to take away your hamburgers. This is what Stalin dreamt about but never achieved." pic.twitter.com/t5amL02ABm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2019

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT ONE DAY LEFT: Common Dreams Needs Your Help! Our critical Winter Campaign is still $22,000 short. Without support from our readers, we simply won’t exist. Keep people-powered Common Dreams alive and strong.





Gorka front-loaded his fear mongering by pointing specifically to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and her leadership on pushing for a Green New Deal to help solve the climate crisis. "That is why Ocasio-Cortez has introduced the Green New Deal, which is, which is — remember this one, use it — it's a watermelon," Gorka said. "Green on the outside, deep, deep red communist on the inside."

For people afraid of actual communism or having their hamburgers taken away by an authoritarian left-wing state, however, Gorka said there is no reason to be scared. "Donald J. Trump," he declared, "is never going to let it happen!" The crowd roared with approval.

Whether that's true or not, the American people—who polls show are increasingly favorable to the ideas of "socialism" and "democratic socialism"—will just have to wait and see.

In the meantime, everybody remains free to watch this sendup of Gorkas speech which features, you guessed it, infamous Stalin sidekick "The Hamburglar":