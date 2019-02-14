Published on
'Anything Is Possible,' Declares Ocasio-Cortez After Defeat of 'Amazon's Corporate Greed' in New York

"Speechless. Truth to power wins!" declared former New York attorney general candidate Zephyr Teachout after company cancels HQ2 project in Long Island City

People opposed to Amazon's plan to locate a headquarters in New York City hold a protest inside of an Amazon book store on 34th. St. on November 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Months of tireless organizing, campaigning, and mobilization by ordinary New Yorkers was credited with Amazon's decision on Thursday to cancel its widely condemned plan to locate a second headquarters site in Long Island City, New York.

"Anything is possible," tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the fiercest publicly-elected officials opposed to the deal. "Today was the day a group of dedicated, everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors defeated Amazon's corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world."

"The deal is dead. We killed the Amazon deal," declared New York City public advocate candidate Nomiki Konst. "NYC is not a city where we reward and welcome exploitative companies who hand out candy but wreck communities. Amazon has always been a company that disrespects workers and small [businesses]. Congrats organizers. This is your win."

"POWER OF THE PEOPLE," former New York attorney general candidate Zephyr Teachout exclaimed, saying Amazon's decision to abandon the New York headquarters project left her "speechless."

In a statement announcing its decision on Monday, Amazon pointed to the "number of state and local politicians" who "have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us" as the reason it ultimately decided to pull the plug on the New York City headquarters, which would have been built in exchange for billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded subsidies.

"We are deeply grateful to Governor Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio, and their staffs, who so enthusiastically and graciously invited us to build in New York City and supported us during the process," Amazon's statement continued.

