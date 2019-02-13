WATCH: Jewish American Podcast Host Katie Halper Battles Laura Ingraham Over Right-Wing Anti-Sentimism

Arguing that those attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) this week have exhibited more anti-Semitism in their attacks on her for a tweet in which the congresswoman criticized the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), lefty radio and podcast host Katie Halper, who is Jewish, went on the air with right-wing firebrand Laura Ingraham on Tuesday night to explain why most of Omar's harshest critics are guilty of a serious "double standard" in which they commit the very offense they frequently accuse others of perpetrating.

"It's very tiresome to have [AIPAC] speak for all Jews and conflate Jewish identity with unquestioning support of Israel, which is an anti-Semitic trope in itself," said Halper, host of The Katie Halper Show.

Following the interview, Halper assembled a short video of the exchange, which she posted online. Watch: