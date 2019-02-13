Published on
WATCH: Jewish American Podcast Host Katie Halper Battles Laura Ingraham Over Right-Wing Anti-Sentimism

"Jews like me are tired of AIPAC claiming to speak for all Jews and conflating Jewish identity with unquestioning support of Israel."

"It's very tiresome," Katie Halper said on FOX News Tuesday night, "to have [AIPAC] speak for all Jews and conflate Jewish identity with unquestioning support of Israel, which is an anti-Semitic trope in itself." (Image: Screenshot/@kthalps)

Arguing that those attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) this week have exhibited more anti-Semitism in their attacks on her for a tweet in which the congresswoman criticized the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), lefty radio and podcast host Katie Halper, who is Jewish, went on the air with right-wing firebrand Laura Ingraham on Tuesday night to explain why most of Omar's harshest critics are guilty of a serious "double standard" in which they commit the very offense they frequently accuse others of perpetrating.

"It's very tiresome to have [AIPAC] speak for all Jews and conflate Jewish identity with unquestioning support of Israel, which is an anti-Semitic trope in itself," said Halper, host of The Katie Halper Show.

Following the interview, Halper assembled a short video of the exchange, which she posted online. Watch:

