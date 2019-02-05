Published on
As Trump Spreads 'Division' and 'Denial' in SOTU Address, Sunrise Movement Will Present Plan to Achieve Green New Deal

As president delivers State of the Union address, youth climate leaders will lay out a strategy "to bring the Green New Deal to every corner of this country"

With more than 400 watch parties nationwide and over 2000 people RVSP'd, Sunrise said the livestream "is shaping up to be the biggest coordinated event" in the movement's history. (Image: The Leap)

While much of the nation's attention will be fixed on President Donald Trump's State of the Union address and the numerous rebuttals, the Sunrise Movement is kicking off its Green New Deal week of action Tuesday night with a livestreamed webinar that will lay out a game plan to radically transform the American energy system and avert climate catastrophe.

"The Green New Deal is a plan to slash inequality and rebuild our communities while tackling the biggest threat of our time."
—The Leap

With more than 400 watch parties nationwide and over 2000 people RVSP'd as of this writing, Sunrise said the webinar livestream "is shaping up to be the biggest coordinated event" in the movement's history.

Go to the Sunrise website to RSVP for the event, which is scheduled to begin at 8pm ET. The event will feature youth climate leaders as well as author and activist Naomi Klein.

"As Trump gets ready to spread his message of fear, division, and denial," Sunrise declared, "we'll be laying out our plans for how to bring the Green New Deal to every corner of this country and elevate the crisis that our president and his fossil fuel billionaire friends want us to ignore."

Pointing to reports that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) are set to unveil Green New Deal legislation in the coming days, Sunrise said, "Bills like these live or die in the first few weeks based on how much support they receive."

"It's on us to move this legislation forward by turning up the heat on our members of Congress throughout February," the group added.

Ahead of the livestream and the nationwide watch parties, The Leap released a video celebrating the Green New Deal as a climate plan that "fights injustice and inequality and makes our communities more livable and safe."

"What if taking on climate change could create a better economy and millions of jobs?" asks Canadian poet and playwright George Elliott Clarke, the video's narrator. "The Green New Deal is a plan to slash inequality and rebuild our communities while tackling the biggest threat of our time."

Watch the video:

