Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Subpoenaed by Senate Intel Committee

The Senate Intelligence Committee, CNN was the first to report on Thursday, has officially subpoenaed Michael Cohen, the former private attorney and fixer of President Donald Trump, despite a request earlier this week by Cohen's legal team for his separately scheduled testimony before a House committee to be postponed due to fears of his "safety" over threats by the president against him and his family.

JUST IN: Michael Cohen has been subpoenaed to testify before the Senate Intel Cmte., a source close to Cohen tells @NBCNews. More: https://t.co/90tcZFzjCz pic.twitter.com/poAHPBiGL5 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 24, 2019

According to CNN, it remains unclear how Cohen will respond to the subpoena. The source for the story, CNN explained, indicated that "Cohen has the same concerns regarding the safety of his family that led him to try to postpone his appearance before a House Oversight Committee hearing."

Appearing on MSNBC shortly after the news broke, one of Cohen's attorneys, Lanny Davis, confirmed the subpoena and, in regards to what his client might do, said: "Well, he has to comply with subpoenas."

Despite efforts by outlets breaking the story, committee spokespeople have so far refused to comment on the existence of a subpoena.

Lanny Davis confirms to @washingtonpost that Cohen has been issued a subpoena by the Senate intelligence committee — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 24, 2019

