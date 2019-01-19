Published on
by

Ocasio-Cortez Delivers Powerful Call for Justice as Third Women's March Kicks Off

"Women's rights are human rights," declared fellow freshman lawmaker Rep. Ilhan Omar at a rally in Minn.

by
0 Comments
Demonstrators at the Women's March in Washington, D.C. on January 19, 2019.

Demonstrators at the Women's March in Washington, D.C. on January 19, 2019.  (Photo: Susan Melkisethian/flickr/cc)

"Justice is about the water we drink. Justice is about the air we breathe. Justice is about how easy it is to vote. Justice is about how much ladies get paid. Justice is about if we can stay with our children after we have them for a just amount of time."

So declared Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday, as the third annual Women's March brought thousands of women to the streets of cities across the globe, though tensions within the movement have created rifts.

The freshman lawmaker was among the speakers at a march in New York City.

Social media users captured images from the many affiliated marches that took place:

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Rights, Solutions, U.S.
,
Women, People Power