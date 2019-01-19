Ocasio-Cortez Delivers Powerful Call for Justice as Third Women's March Kicks Off

"Justice is about the water we drink. Justice is about the air we breathe. Justice is about how easy it is to vote. Justice is about how much ladies get paid. Justice is about if we can stay with our children after we have them for a just amount of time."
So declared Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday, as the third annual Women's March brought thousands of women to the streets of cities across the globe, though tensions within the movement have created rifts.
The freshman lawmaker was among the speakers at a march in New York City.
'Oftentimes the most righteous thing you can do is shake the table.' — Watch @AOC's inspiring Women's March speech #WomensWave #WomensMarch2019 pic.twitter.com/vqG63QMnqs— NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 19, 2019
Social media users captured images from the many affiliated marches that took place:
America is for all of us. pic.twitter.com/UNbMooyn7r— NYCLU (@NYCLU) January 19, 2019
Women's rights are workers rights.— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 19, 2019
Women's rights are LGBTQ+ rights.
Women's rights are environmental rights.
Women's rights are disability rights.
Women's rights are immigrant rights.
Women's rights are human rights a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensMarch?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/7jAjQB7Sgg
It’s lit at the #WomensMarch2019. The #WomensWave is incredible. This is truly what #Democracy looks like!!!@HipHopCaucus #WomensMarch #BreakingNews #Think1000 pic.twitter.com/O18wDwnrD6— Mustafa Santiago Ali (@EJinAction) January 19, 2019
Women make waves by the thousands at Washington D.C.'s #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/Kc6kBfY3Jp— Truthdig (@Truthdig) January 19, 2019
Watch the full video of the Young Women's March Rally in Chicago! Fighting through a snowstorm to rise up and raise their voices! @womensmarch #YoungWM2019 #WomensWave #TheFutureFightsBack— Women's March - IL (@womensmarchIL) January 19, 2019
Video: https://t.co/xKmuVqdgEb pic.twitter.com/EVBUVaIv1T
#LosAngeles County @MomsDemand volunteers at today's @wmnsmarchla 2019. #womenswave #womensmarch2019 #WomensMarch #GunSense #KeepGoing #ExpectUs pic.twitter.com/ZiRXiJ5NyD— China Kat Sunflower (@ChinaKatSun) January 19, 2019
WOMEN'S MARCH: From London to Berlin to Rome, from New York to Washington, D.C., and in cities across the world, women and their allies are marching and protesting in the 3rd annual #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/H8ucmMUW7l— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) January 19, 2019
"We want a #leader, not a #creepy tweeter!" #WomensMarch #Denver #Colorado #march #protest #equality #equalitydiversityandinclusion #democracy #democracynow pic.twitter.com/L4sqay1mOs— Jennifer L. Blanck (@JLBlanck) January 19, 2019
