Ocasio-Cortez Delivers Powerful Call for Justice as Third Women's March Kicks Off

"Justice is about the water we drink. Justice is about the air we breathe. Justice is about how easy it is to vote. Justice is about how much ladies get paid. Justice is about if we can stay with our children after we have them for a just amount of time."

So declared Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday, as the third annual Women's March brought thousands of women to the streets of cities across the globe, though tensions within the movement have created rifts.

The freshman lawmaker was among the speakers at a march in New York City.

'Oftentimes the most righteous thing you can do is shake the table.' — Watch @AOC's inspiring Women's March speech #WomensWave #WomensMarch2019 pic.twitter.com/vqG63QMnqs — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 19, 2019

Social media users captured images from the many affiliated marches that took place: