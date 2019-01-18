Ahead of Third Annual Women's March, Group Releases Far-Reaching 'Intersectional Feminist Policy Platform'

A day ahead of a major march in Washington, D.C. and satellite events nationwide, the Women's March on Friday unveiled a detailed 70-page agenda, a document the group describes as a first of its kind "intersectional feminist policy platform."

The "Women's Agenda," the group declared on Twitter, is "a roadmap for our movement, a workplan for our electeds, and it's everything we're marching for on January 19, 2019."

That path forward is summed up with a list of two dozen federal policy priorities that fall within the following ten issue areas:

Ending Violence Against Women & Femmes Ending State Violence Reproductive Rights & Justice Racial Justice LGBTQIA+ Rights Immigrant Rights Economic Justice & Worker’s Rights Civil Rights & Liberties Disability Rights Environmental Justice

In addition, the agenda highlights a trio of "policy priorities" that have direct impacts on all women: universal healthcare; the Equal Rights Amendment; and ending war.

Two dozen specific goals are outlined as well, including passage of the War Powers Act to end U.S. support for the war on Yemen; repeal of the part of the federal law that allows for differently-abled workers to be paid less than minimum wage; enactment of automatic voter registration; cancellation by the federal government of all student debt it owns; and de-militarization of the nation's borders.

"Social movements are the only bulwark against the rising tide of authoritarianism, misogyny, white nationalism, racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia, ableism, classism, and ageism," the agenda states.

The full report (pdf) is embedded below: