Ahead of Third Annual Women's March, Group Releases Far-Reaching 'Intersectional Feminist Policy Platform'

New agenda, says group ahead of nationwide marches on Saturday, is "a tangible declaration of how we will protect and defend our rights, safety, health, and communities."

"The Women’s Agenda is a tangible declaration of how we will protect and defend our rights, safety, health and communities," the group states. "Our Agenda will serve as a work plan to Congress and will create the roadmap we will use to mobilize our constituents into 2020 and beyond." (Photo: Screenshot/Women's March 2019 Agenda)

A day ahead of a major march in Washington, D.C. and satellite events nationwide, the Women's March on Friday unveiled a detailed 70-page agenda, a document the group describes as a first of its kind "intersectional feminist policy platform."

The "Women's Agenda," the group declared on Twitter, is "a roadmap for our movement, a workplan for our electeds, and it's everything we're marching for on January 19, 2019."

That path forward is summed up with a list of two dozen federal policy priorities that fall within the following ten issue areas:

  1. Ending Violence Against Women & Femmes

  2. Ending State Violence

  3. Reproductive Rights & Justice

  4. Racial Justice

  5. LGBTQIA+ Rights

  6. Immigrant Rights

  7. Economic Justice & Worker’s Rights

  8. Civil Rights & Liberties

  9. Disability Rights

  10. Environmental Justice

In addition, the agenda highlights a trio of "policy priorities" that have direct impacts on all women: universal healthcare; the Equal Rights Amendment; and ending war.

Two dozen specific goals are outlined as well, including passage of the War Powers Act to end U.S. support for the war on Yemen; repeal of the part of the federal law that allows for differently-abled workers to be paid less than minimum wage; enactment of automatic voter registration; cancellation by the federal government of all student debt it owns; and de-militarization of the nation's borders.

"Social movements are the only bulwark against the rising tide of authoritarianism, misogyny, white nationalism, racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia, ableism, classism, and ageism," the agenda states.

The full report (pdf) is embedded below:

