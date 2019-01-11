Published on
Amid Report Dems Trying to "Rein In" Ocasio-Cortez, Congresswoman Responds With Fiery Comic Book Reference

"None of you understand. I'm not locked up in here with YOU. You're locked up in here with ME."

Strikingly, the scene from the comic book series from which the quote is taken occurs in a prison cafeteria—a potentially provocative, though perhaps fluid, metaphor for what Congress has become to many lawmakers. (Photo: Screenshot/"Rorschach")

After Politico put out a story on Friday characterizing a group of Democrats in the House as "exasperated" over the manner in which Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has used her media savvy and unabashed progressivism to challenge party norms, the newly-elected congresswoman let it be known that those who want to "rein in" her brand of politics are not likely to find success.

Instead of letting the article go unmentioned, Ocasio-Cortez invoked a quote by the comic book protagonist Rorschach, created by Alan Moore.

Strikingly, the scene from the comic book series from which the quote is taken occurs in a prison cafeteria—a potentially provocative, though perhaps fluid, metaphor for what Congress has become to many lawmakers.

In the 2015 film version of Rorschach, with the title character played by Jackie Earle Haley, things do not end well for those who try to "rein" him in:

Possibly the "crying while laughing" emoji Ocasio-Cortez included in her tweet was a signal to all that her response should be taken in good fun. For many, it certainly was:

