'May His Many Victims Across the Globe Rest in Peace': George H.W. Bush Dead at 94

Social media users point out aspects of the 41st president's legacy that aren't making it into corporate media coverage

U.S President George H.W. Bush and staff brief the press in the Rose Garden at the White House about the visit of Cheney and Powell who had just returned from the Middle East prior to commencement of Desert Storm, the 1991 ground war with Iraq, February 11, 1991 in Washington, DC.

U.S President George H.W. Bush and staff brief the press in the Rose Garden at the White House about the visit of Cheney and Powell who had just returned from the Middle East prior to commencement of Desert Storm, the 1991 ground war with Iraq, February 11, 1991 in Washington, DC. Standing next to Bush is Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney (L), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Colin Powell, Vice President Dan Quayle. In the far back, (L-R) are National Security Advisor Brent Scowcroft (L, holding notebook), CIA Director Robert Gates, and Secretary of State Jim Baker. (Photo: David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

As corporate media gloss over the former U.S. president's record with fawning tributes and sanitized obituaries, some observers took to social media to highlight key aspects of the record and legacy of George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at 94.

Among the 41st president's acts during his political life Twitter users noted were his role in the Gulf War, Central America, and the Iran-Contra affair.

While it's fair to offer condolences to Bush's family members as they grieve, "As a public figure with lots of innocent blood on his hands, his record has to be examined without any whitewashing," asserts The Intercept's Mehdi Hasan.

