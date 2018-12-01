'May His Many Victims Across the Globe Rest in Peace': George H.W. Bush Dead at 94

As corporate media gloss over the former U.S. president's record with fawning tributes and sanitized obituaries, some observers took to social media to highlight key aspects of the record and legacy of George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at 94.

Among the 41st president's acts during his political life Twitter users noted were his role in the Gulf War, Central America, and the Iran-Contra affair.

While it's fair to offer condolences to Bush's family members as they grieve, "As a public figure with lots of innocent blood on his hands, his record has to be examined without any whitewashing," asserts The Intercept's Mehdi Hasan.