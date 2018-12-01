'May His Many Victims Across the Globe Rest in Peace': George H.W. Bush Dead at 94

As corporate media gloss over the former U.S. president's record with fawning tributes and sanitized obituaries, some observers took to social media to highlight key aspects of the record and legacy of George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at 94.
Among the 41st president's acts during his political life Twitter users noted were his role in the Gulf War, Central America, and the Iran-Contra affair.
While it's fair to offer condolences to Bush's family members as they grieve, "As a public figure with lots of innocent blood on his hands, his record has to be examined without any whitewashing," asserts The Intercept's Mehdi Hasan.
George HW Bush was an unrepentant war criminal. May his many victims across the globe Rest In Peace.
— jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) December 1, 2018
I remember feeling a deep sense of shame and anger when I visited the Amiriyah shelter in Iraq. George HW Bush killed more than 400 civilians huddled there on February 13, 1991. These are the crimes we should be discussing today.
— jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) December 1, 2018
George HW Bush systematically attacked the civilian infrastructure in Iraq. He turned hospitals into death rows for infants. He widely used depleted uranium, causing cancer rates to skyrocket. He made Iraq a mass graveyard. And the killing hasn’t stopped since.
— jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) December 1, 2018
Walsh: Bush 41's pardons of his own close aides, several of whom had been convicted of lying to investigators, "demonstrates that powerful people with powerful allies can commit serious crimes in high office -- deliberately abusing the public trust without consequence."
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 1, 2018
AIDS deaths were increasing during Bush's presidency. He responded by reducing research funding, promoting abstinence education, reducing safer sex education, and banning HIV+ people from entering the USA.#RIPGHWB pic.twitter.com/Py8K0WcBkm
— AucklandPeaceAction (@AKPeaceAction) December 1, 2018
This Christmas it will be 29 years since George HW #Bush ordered the US invasion of Panama with the sole objective to arrest Noriega, the former CIA agent who “knew too much”. Nearly 3000 civilians were killed. pic.twitter.com/Kb7vGx7eCx
— Lance Karlson (@TheNoriegaTapes) December 1, 2018
All the fake #Resistance tweeters eulogizing George HW Bush should be reminded that Bush’s disgusting, racist and effective Willie Horton ad was the blueprint for all of Trump’s overt racism. Yes, the genteel Bush brought race baiting back into the open https://t.co/LtlzE13Sbv
— Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) December 1, 2018
Poppy Bush started the war on Iraq in 1990. It hasn't ended yet...
— Jeffrey St. Clair (@JSCCounterPunch) December 1, 2018
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush released Orlando Bosch, right-wing terrorist & CIA-backed operative from Cuba, who was involved in the bomb attack on Cubana Flight 455 in 1976, which killed 73 people. #RIP41
— Kevin Gosztola (@kgosztola) December 1, 2018
Remember when President Jimmy Carter was not re-elected in 1980? An "October surprise" engineered by CIA-within-the-CIA helped ensure Carter was not president for second term and Reagan won. George H.W. Bush was implicated. More here: https://t.co/dxMqbvPhTN #RIP41
— Kevin Gosztola (@kgosztola) December 1, 2018
As Reagan's vice president, George H.W. Bush played critical role in Reagan admin's dirty war in Nicaragua. He was involved in Iran-Contra operation that raised funds for anti-communist militants in country.
From @RSPolitics in 1988: https://t.co/Lh3UtuD4Js #RIP41
— Kevin Gosztola (@kgosztola) December 1, 2018
