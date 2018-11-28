'Revealing and Alarming': US President Donald Trump Spends Wednesday Morning Retweeting Wacko Right-Wing Memes and Other Nonsense

President Donald Trump fired out a flurry of tweets Wednesday morning, including retweets from a Trump fan account depicting Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller in jail for treason, and a tweet suggesting the special counsel is engaged in McCarthyism in his probe of potential Russian election interference.

While some observers suggested the behavior was just latest example of Trump acting "unhinged," journalist Mehdi Hasan argued that the president's tweets should not be ignored, as they "are revealing and alarming."

It’s become fashionable to say we should just ignore Trump’s tweets. Quite the opposite: such retweets are revealing and alarming. If this doesn’t dominate the news and every interview with a Republican it will remind us that the media, like the president, isn’t fit for purpose. https://t.co/LCKW8ye4tB — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 28, 2018

In one tweet, Trump denounced the group of migrants approaching the southern border, who have the legal right to seek asylum, as "criminal illegals." He also attacked all immigrants more broadly and used what appears to be a Canadian document to suggest that immigrants, who contribute to the economy, regardless of status, should have no right to federal assistance.

Hillary Clinton also continued to be a target of the president in the tweets. In addition to showing her among the group behind bars, Trump retweeted twice a recent video clip of an interview she had with Recode, in which the interviewer appeared to confuse Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) with former Attorney General Eric Holder.

The posts include four retweets from "The Trump Train," which describes itself as a fan account and "the greatest political movement in history." Its recent tweets include calling the Democratic Party "the party of abortions and pedophilia" and giving a plug for a "Great Christmas gift"—an "LGBT Merica Style" t-shirt, which says "Liberty, Guns, Beer, Trump."

Here's a look at some of Trump's tweets and retweets from Wednesday: