After Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized, Horrified Americans Offer to Donate Ribs, Organs as Needed

While the social media universe was full of well wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery after news broke that 85-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg suffered a fall in her office Wednesday night and was hospitalized with three fractured ribs, no one could avoid discussing the horrifying political reality that—if Ginsburg is, goodness forbid, unable to return to work—President Donald Trump will get to nominate a third right-wing judge to the Supreme Court.

"If Ruth Bader Ginsburg needs any of my bones or internal organs I don't need mine."

—Anna Merlan, Gizmodo

"Should Ginsburg leave the court in the next two years," noted Splinter's Paul Blest, "a man who was never elected by a majority of the country will get to reshape a third seat on the court—and with it, the country's laws—for the next 20, 30, or even 40 years. And that's all before Trump gets a chance at another four years in office."

Fully aware of this alarming possibility, Twitter users generously offered to donate ribs, internal organs, and anything else Ginsburg may need to recover and stay healthy:

If Ruth Bader Ginsburg needs ribs I have like dozens of them that I'm not using, let's do this — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) November 8, 2018 If Ruth Bader Ginsburg needs any of my bones or internal organs I don't need mine — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) November 8, 2018 I hereby donate all of my ribs and organs to Ruth Bader Ginsburg — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 8, 2018 If necessary I’m personally paying for a full body protection pantsuit for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. https://t.co/MuTq7EGNga — Amir (@AmirAminiMD) November 8, 2018

According to an official statement from the Supreme Court's public information office on Thursday, Ginsburg went home after falling in her office Wednesday night but later decided to go to the hospital after "experiencing discomfort."

"Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment," the high court said. "Updates will be provided as they become available."

Since Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation last month in the face of credible sexual assault allegations, conservatives have had a 5-4 advantage on the Supreme Court. As one of the four remaining liberal justices, Ginsburg is a crucial bulwark against the high court moving even further to the right and intensifying threats to women's reproductive rights, the planet, and workers.

"Sending prayers for Justice Ginsburg's smooth and swift recovery," Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers' Commitee for Civil Rights Under Law, wrote on Twitter. "She is a sharp mind and a force of nature who remains needed on the SCOTUS today."