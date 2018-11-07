Published on
by

Sanders Warns Trump Any Move to Interfere With Mueller Probe Would Be Considered "Impeachable Offense"

President must allow investigation "to continue unimpeded," warned senator from Vermont

by
0 Comments

"Trump must allow Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation to continue unimpeded," said Sanders. "Any attempt by the president or the Justice Department to interfere with Mueller’s probe would be an obstruction of justice and impeachable offense." (Photos: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

After President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders said that any further move by the president to impede or interfere with the ongoing investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller would be considered an "obstruction of justice and impeachable offense."

"Trump must allow Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation to continue unimpeded," the tweet reads. "Any attempt by the president or the Justice Department to interfere with Mueller's probe would be an obstruction of justice and impeachable offense."

Sanders' colleague in the Senate, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, warned that the firing of Sessions could be "how the cover-up begins," and should be considered a threat to the independence of the Justice Department.

"This is a precarious moment, and Congress must immediately pass legislation to protect the work of the ," tweeted Merkley. "The rule of law is at stake."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Rights, U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, Impeachment, Robert Mueller, Election 2016, Jeff Sessions