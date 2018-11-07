Sanders Warns Trump Any Move to Interfere With Mueller Probe Would Be Considered "Impeachable Offense"

After President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders said that any further move by the president to impede or interfere with the ongoing investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller would be considered an "obstruction of justice and impeachable offense."

President Trump must allow Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation to continue unimpeded. Any attempt by the president or the Justice Department to interfere with Mueller’s probe would be an obstruction of justice and impeachable offense. https://t.co/d7vivkXbqJ — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 7, 2018

"Trump must allow Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation to continue unimpeded," the tweet reads. "Any attempt by the president or the Justice Department to interfere with Mueller's probe would be an obstruction of justice and impeachable offense."

Sanders' colleague in the Senate, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, warned that the firing of Sessions could be "how the cover-up begins," and should be considered a threat to the independence of the Justice Department.

"This is a precarious moment, and Congress must immediately pass legislation to protect the work of the # MuellerInvestigation," tweeted Merkley. "The rule of law is at stake."