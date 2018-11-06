What High Turnout Looks Like: Unusually High Enthusiasm Reported at Polling Sites Nationwide

This is a developing story and this post may be updated.

One GOP candidate in New Jersey made the hopeful prediction that rainy "Republican weather" on Tuesday would make for the kind of low turnout that's helped to keep his party in power. But early reports indicate that the forecast in many cities and states isn't keeping voters away from the polls in the 2018 midterm elections.

As polls opened in states across the U.S., news outlets and voters themselves reported unusually long lines, potentially indicating turnout that's higher than average for midterms. With Election Day following several weeks of early voting in a number of key states—during which more than 30 million Americans voted and turnout records were broken in states including Georgia and Florida—political observers pointed to the lines as evidence of high levels of voter enthusiasm.