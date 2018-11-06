Published on
Retaking Control of House, Democrats Will Demand IRS Hand Over Trump's Tax Returns: Report

MSNBC's Ari Melber reports that Democrats "intend to request President Trump's tax returns" when the retake power

People participate in a Tax Day protest on April 15, 2017 in New York City. Activists in cities across the nation are marching today to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Within just moments of major news outlets declaring that Democrats will retake control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday night, MSNBC's Ari Melber reported that sources within the leadership of the party have already decided they will utilize their new-found check on President Donald Trump come January to demand the IRS hand over his long-concealed tax returns.

Watch Melber's report:

Earlier on election day, tax justice groups were among those arguing that finally getting a look at the president's returns should be a motivating factor for potential voters:

 

