Retaking Control of House, Democrats Will Demand IRS Hand Over Trump's Tax Returns: Report

Within just moments of major news outlets declaring that Democrats will retake control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday night, MSNBC's Ari Melber reported that sources within the leadership of the party have already decided they will utilize their new-found check on President Donald Trump come January to demand the IRS hand over his long-concealed tax returns.

Watch Melber's report:

The folks @MSNBC reporting that House Democrats will use their reclaimed majority to demand IRS hand over #TrumpTaxReturns pic.twitter.com/44lxERjwOb — Common Dreams (@commondreams) November 7, 2018

Earlier on election day, tax justice groups were among those arguing that finally getting a look at the president's returns should be a motivating factor for potential voters: