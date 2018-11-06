Progressives Rally on Election Day to Ensure Overwhelming Turnout Thwarts GOP's Voter Suppression Playbook

It's Election Day in the United States—the first national opportunity for voters in the country to voice their collective position about the governance of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party that has ruled the White House and both chambers of Congress for nearly two years.

With the stakes so high, and voter turnout seen as the dynamic which could flip Congress and allow Democrats to place a legislative check on the president going forward, progressive organizations nationwide are urging people to go to the polls in massive numbers while also making sure that GOP efforts to suppress voters are thwarted at every turn.

Groups like the ACLU, the NAACP, and the Brennan Center for Justice are all working hard to make sure that every eligibale person who wants to cast a vote is able:

Also promoting the national election hotline, Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said: "We encourage all voters across the country who encounter obstacles at the polls or who are otherwise denied the right to cast a ballot to immediately contact 866-OUR-VOTE for help. Our end goal is to ensure that all eligible voters are able to participate this election cycle."

In an email to members on Tuesday morning, ACLU's national political director Faiz Shakir described the midterms as "one of the most consequential elections in this country's history." He said, "All of our civil rights and liberties are on the line: immigrants' rights, LGBTQ equality, reproductive freedom, you name it. Our future – and our rights – depend on your vote."

As part of the organization's efforts, the ACLU has published this 2018 Voter's Guide, where voters can locate their your local candidates' positions, ballot measures, polling places, and additional tools designed to help people rally their friends, family, coworkers, and neighbors to the polls.

This isn't Donald Trump's America. It's OUR America. ACLU activists have worked tirelessly to build the most powerful force to ever hit midterm elections — now it's time to finish the job. pic.twitter.com/ZOV2py2Nea — ACLU (@ACLU) November 6, 2018

In his message on Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders told progressives and the general voting public that they have two things to do on Tuesday: vote and encourage others to vote.

"If turnout across the country is large today, if young people and working people come out and vote, then I believe Democrats will elect a number of progressive governors, state legislatures, will gain control of the House and possibly the Senate, as well," Sanders said in an email. "If turnout is low today, then right-wing Republicans are going to keep control of many of the levels of government they currently occupy. So our job today, if you have not already, is to vote—and to encourage the people you know to do the same."

In addition to its get-out-the-vote efforts, the ACLU is also organizing to defend voters from intimidation, suppression, or misinformation on election day or at their polling place.

Contained in this "Know Your Rights resource," the ACLU urged anyone concerned about voter intimidation at polling places to contact their Election Protection Hotline (866-OUR-VOTE), the Department of Justice Voting Rights Hotline (800-253-3931), or an attorney if they any of of their rights have been violated.

