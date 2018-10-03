500+ Law Professors Agree: Kavanaugh's Testimony Was 'Disqualifying For Any Court,' Let Alone Supreme Court

Amid a rushed FBI investigation, intensifying public protest, and a deeply politicized process by the Republican Party to see Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, more than 500 law professors from around the country—including a number from Yale, the nominee's alma mater—have penned a scathing open letter saying Kavanaugh has clearly shown he lacks the "judicial temperament" to sit on the nation's highest court.

"We regret that we feel compelled to write to you to provide our views that at the Senate hearings on Thursday, September 27, 2018, the Honorable Brett Kavanaugh displayed a lack of judicial temperament that would be disqualifying for any court, and certainly for elevation to the highest court of this land," the letter states.

As the Huffington Post reports:

The letter is signed by many high-profile law professors, including eight from Yale Law School, where Kavanaugh obtained his law degree. The letter remains open for additional signatures through Thursday, when it will be presented to the Senate.

The legal experts fault Kavanaugh for failing to remain open to the necessary search for truth after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl when he was a teen and instead becoming “repeatedly aggressive with questioners.” The signees also criticize the judge for indicating that he believes allegations made by professor Christine Blasey Ford and other women are “a calculated and orchestrated political hit” by members of the Democratic Party rather than acknowledging that the Senate must try to understand and investigate the facts surrounding the allegations.

"We have differing views about the other qualifications of Judge Kavanaugh," the letter concludes. "But we are united, as professors of law and scholars of judicial institutions, in believing that Judge Kavanaugh did not display the impartiality and judicial temperament requisite to sit on the highest court of our land."

Read the full letter below: