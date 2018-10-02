Published on
by
Democracy Now!

What Does Trump’s "New NAFTA" Trade Deal Signal for Workers, Corporate Power & the Environment?

Lori Wallach, director of Public Citizen's Global Trade Watch, explains what people should know about the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)

by
0 Comments

Lori Wallach, director of Public Citizen’s Global Trade Watch and author of “The Rise and Fall of Fast Track Trade Authority.” (Image: Screenshot/Democracy Now!)

The United States and Canada have reached a tentative agreement to save NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement, with a new trilateral deal that will be known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The Trump administration is touting the agreement as a victory for American dairy farmers, since Canada has agreed to open part of its dairy market to U.S. imports. But the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which Trump withdrew from last year, would have provided the same opening. The new deal does not resolve a dispute over U.S. tariffs on Canada’s steel and aluminum exports. The proposed deal must now be ratified by lawmakers in the three countries. We speak with Lori Wallach, director of Public Citizen’s Global Trade Watch and author of “The Rise and Fall of Fast Track Trade Authority.”

Watch:

© 2018 Democracy Now!

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Economy, U.S., Canada
,
Mexico, Trade, NAFTA, USMCA