As Christine Blasey Ford Details Sexual Assault Allegation Against Kavanaugh, This Is What She's Looking At

While bravely describing how she was assaulted by Supreme Court nominee, Ford was stared down by seven male GOP senators

"The Dems are there of course, but from her angle at the table, the GOP side of the semicircle is right in front of her," observed New Yorker writer Osita Nwanevu. (Photo: Osita Nwanevu/Twitter)

As Dr. Christine Blasey Ford detailed her sexual assault accusation against Trump Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, a photo taken by New Yorker staff writer Osita Nwanevu shows that Ford was positioned directly in front of seven male GOP senators who have worked to ram through Kavanaugh's confirmation as quickly as possible without an FBI investigation.

"This is what Christine Blasey Ford is looking at as she describes her sexual assault," Nwanevu noted. "I mean this literally. The Dems are there of course, but from her angle at the table, the GOP side of the semicircle is right in front of her."

