Kavanaugh Accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, Willing to Testify Before Senate: Attorney

Putting new pressure on Republican Senators who would like to ram through a vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, the attorney for the woman who has accused him of attempted rape has said her client is willing to testify about the sexual assault she says took place when the two were in high school.

"She's willing to do whatever it takes to get her story forth," attorney Debra Katz said of her client, Christine Blasey Ford, during an interview with Savannah Guthrie on NBC's "The Today Show" Monday morning.

“Is your client willing to testify before the Judiciary Committee publicly and tell this story?” -@savannahguthrie “She is. She’s willing to do whatever it takes to get her story forth.” -Debra Katz, attorney for Kavanaugh accuser pic.twitter.com/V3BRF43nGK — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 17, 2018

Speaking directly at Republicans who are already attacking Ford for coming forth, Katz said it was that kind of reaction her client had feared.

"It's not clear what the Republicans are saying," Katz said in a separate interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" with George Stephanopoulos. "I was listening to some reporting this morning saying that they're going to fight this tooth and nail, that they're going to grill her. That's hardly an effort to get into a fair and thorough investigation of what has occurred. That's a very intimidating statement and it really is designed to scare her and make her not want to come forward."

"She's willing to cooperate. What she's not willing to do is to be part of this bloodletting that happens in Washington," attorney of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's accuser tells @ABC News' @GStephanopoulos. https://t.co/M3GBxqnuIv pic.twitter.com/ZCuvWpXQyH — ABC News (@ABC) September 17, 2018

Katz said that her client is willing to go through with testimony despite the violent and threatening reactions she has already received after she went public on Sunday. But also in the interview, Katz reiterating the strength of Ford's credibility, saying that existing documentation and a polygraph bolster her claims.