Published on
by

Kavanaugh Accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, Willing to Testify Before Senate: Attorney

According to her attorney, woman who has accused Trump's Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault "is willing to do whatever it takes to get her story forth."

by
0 Comments

Attorney Debra Katz (r) is representing Christine Blasey Ford, the college professor who says she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Katz said Monday morning that her client is willing to testify under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the allegations. (Photo: ABC News/GMA/Screenshot)

Putting new pressure on Republican Senators who would like to ram through a vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, the attorney for the woman who has accused him of attempted rape has said her client is willing to testify about the sexual assault she says took place when the two were in high school.

"She's willing to do whatever it takes to get her story forth," attorney Debra Katz said of her client, Christine Blasey Ford, during an interview with Savannah Guthrie on NBC's "The Today Show" Monday morning.

Speaking directly at Republicans who are already attacking Ford for coming forth, Katz said it was that kind of reaction her client had feared.

"It's not clear what the Republicans are saying," Katz said in a separate interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" with George Stephanopoulos. "I was listening to some reporting this morning saying that they're going to fight this tooth and nail, that they're going to grill her. That's hardly an effort to get into a fair and thorough investigation of what has occurred. That's a very intimidating statement and it really is designed to scare her and make her not want to come forward."

Katz said that her client is willing to go through with testimony despite the violent and threatening reactions she has already received after she went public on Sunday. But also in the interview, Katz reiterating the strength of Ford's credibility, saying that existing documentation and a polygraph bolster her claims.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
US Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh