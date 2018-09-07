Published on
Blame It on the Base: Trump Tells Supporters His Impeachment Would Be Their Fault

"If it does happen it is your fault," says president who continues lifelong habit of never taking responsibility for anything, "because you did not go out and vote."

U.S. president Donald Trump greets supporters during a campaign rally at Four Seasons Arena on July 5, 2018 in Great Falls, Montana. President Trump held a campaign style 'Make America Great Again' rally in Great Falls, Montana with thousands in attendance. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

With the prospect of such an eventuality growing alongside increasing levels of support for his ouster, President Donald Trump on Thursday night told a crowd of (mostly) adoring supporters at a campaign-style rally in Montana that if he is ultimately impeached it won't be his fault—but distinctly theirs.

"I say how do you impeach somebody that's doing a great job? That hasn't done anything wrong?" Trump declared.

"It is so ridiculous," he continued. "But if it does happen it is your fault because you did not go out and vote. You did not go out to vote, that is the only way it can happen."

Watch:

Just one week ago, an ABC News/Washington Post showed that a full 60 percent of voters now favor impeachment proceedings for the president.

And on Thursday, in the wake of an explosive and troubling op-ed in the New York Times written by a high-level official from inside his administration describing a dangerous person running the nation, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) joined those saying it was time to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

