Watch Live: Day One of Brett Kavanaugh's Confirmation Hearings

The witness table is prepared for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room on Capitol Hill. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

While progressives issue calls for Democrats to pull out all the stops in order to defeat the nominee, Senate confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump's pick for the U.S. Supreme Court, begin Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM ET.

﻿﻿"This is not a drill," Sen. Elizabeth Warren declared late Monday on the eve of the hearings. "The Supreme Court, and the future of our country – are both on the line. If we’re going to #StopKavanaugh, we need you to speak out now."

Watch the proceedings live:

