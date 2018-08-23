As Impeachment Momentum Grows, Trump Warns 'Everybody Would Be Very Poor' If He Gets Ousted

After giving himself an "A-plus" performance grade for his first two years in office and expressing his disbelief that anyone could want to impeach someone who "has done a great job," President Donald Trump warned in a "Fox & Friends" interview on Thursday that if was removed from office, the "market would crash" and "everybody would be very poor."

Asked by Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt if he thinks Democrats will move to impeach him if they take control of Congress, Trump said: "You know, I guess it says something like high crimes and all—I don't know how you can impeach somebody who has done a great job."

Trump proceeded to point to his head and declare, "Without this thinking, you would see numbers that you wouldn't believe—in reverse."

Trump: "If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor" pic.twitter.com/Et8PB7T9XD — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 23, 2018

Perhaps the 40 million Americans currently living in poverty and the workers whose wages are declining as the president gives massive handouts to the rich have something to say about the greatness of Trump's economic "thinking."