Published on
by

Bernie Sanders: Trump 'Really Sold the American People Out' in Helsinki Summit

"Perhaps he is being blackmailed by Russia because they may have compromising information about him or perhaps also, you have a president who really does have strong authoritarian tendencies."

by
0 Comments

"I was absolutely outraged by his behavior in Helsinki," Sanders told CBS's Margaret Brennan. (Photo: CBS/Screengrab)

In an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation" that will air Sunday morning, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said U.S. President Donald Trump "really sold the American people out" during the Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.

"I was absolutely outraged by his behavior in Helsinki," Sanders told CBS's Margaret Brennan. "And it makes me think that either Trump doesn't understand what Russia has done, not only to our elections, but to cyberattacks against all parts of our infrastructure. Either he doesn't understand it, or perhaps he is being blackmailed by Russia because they may have compromising information about him or perhaps also, you have a president who really does have strong authoritarian tendencies and maybe he admires the kind of government that Putin is running in Russia."

All of these possible scenarios, Sanders argued, are a "disgrace and a disservice to the American people."

Watch:

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, U.S.
,
Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, Russia, Vladimir Putin