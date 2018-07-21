Bernie Sanders: Trump 'Really Sold the American People Out' in Helsinki Summit

In an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation" that will air Sunday morning, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said U.S. President Donald Trump "really sold the American people out" during the Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.

"I was absolutely outraged by his behavior in Helsinki," Sanders told CBS's Margaret Brennan. "And it makes me think that either Trump doesn't understand what Russia has done, not only to our elections, but to cyberattacks against all parts of our infrastructure. Either he doesn't understand it, or perhaps he is being blackmailed by Russia because they may have compromising information about him or perhaps also, you have a president who really does have strong authoritarian tendencies and maybe he admires the kind of government that Putin is running in Russia."

All of these possible scenarios, Sanders argued, are a "disgrace and a disservice to the American people."

Watch: