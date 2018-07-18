Published on
After Infamous 2017 Pushing of Prime Minister, Trump Has Gall to Call People of Montenegro "Very Aggressive"

"Montenegro is a tiny country with very strong people," said Trump. "They're very aggressive people. They may get aggressive, and congratulations you're in World War III."

U.S. President Donald Trump stepping in front of Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic (to his left) while pushing him aside with one hand at the NATO summit in 2017. (Photo: Screenshot)

Even if U.S. President Donald Trump had not been caught on tape physically shoving Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic out of the way during a photo op at last year's NATO summit in Brussels, Trump's comments last night about the tiny European nation would still be galling.

But Trump was caught on tape doing exactly that and still went on with FOX News' Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night where he questioned Montenegro's value to the NATO alliance and insulted its citizens by calling them "very aggressive people" who might somehow get the U.S. involved in a third World War.

"Membership in NATO obligates the members to defend any other member that's attacked," Carlson explained to Trump. "So let's say Montenegro, which joined last year, is attacked. Why should my son go to Montenegro to defend it from attack?"

And Trump answered: "I understand what you're saying. I've asked the same question. Montenegro is a tiny country with very strong people … They're very aggressive people. They may get aggressive, and congratulations you're in World War III."

Watch:

In response, many noted that the example of Montenegro deserves scrutiny, given that Russia was vocally opposed (though not without reason) to the country joining NATO—which it only did in 2016. Some within the Montenegro government at the time accused Russia of trying to subvert its membership by backing an internal coup. As Vox's Matt Yglesias opined on Twitter:

And who you calling "very aggressive," Mr. President? The very rude Trump and "aggression intended" pushing of Markovic in 2017 looked like this:

And in slow motion:

Trump was already receiving low marks and a cold reception for his remarks at the summit, but the lack of etiquette opened a fresh round of criticism for the president on his first trip representing the U.S. abroad.

Social media users quickly condemned and ridiculed Trump's behavior:

