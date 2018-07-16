'Warm Our Hearts Not Our Planet': Greenpeace Demands Climate Action From Trump and Putin

As U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin came together in Helsinki, Finland on Monday for a closely watched summit, Greenpeace activists partnered with a local parish to unfurl two massive banners on the Kallio church's bell tower to call on the leaders to "warm our hearts not our planet."

Watch:

Did you see? As Trump and Putin meet in Helsinki, Greenpeace activists have sent them a little message from a church tower in the middle of the city... #Helsinki2018 #OurPlanetOurFuture #HelsinkiSummit pic.twitter.com/CEZyWIuRDt — Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) July 16, 2018

"Climate change is the defining challenge of our generation and its impacts are felt by us today, putting our lives in danger. Everywhere in the world, people are determined to break free from fossil fuels. It is disappointing that presidents Trump and Putin are not helping us," Greenpeace Nordic program manager for Finland Sini Harkki said in a statement. "But people power is the real superpower."

"People power is the real superpower."

—Sini Harkki, Greenpeace Nordic

"Today, we are spelling this out: the change is already happening, with ordinary people leading and demanding a transition to clean, renewable energy worldwide and holding politicians and polluters to account," Harkki added. "Real leaders put Planet Earth first and tackle urgent global threats such as climate change, destruction of forests, and the unprecedented pressure on our oceans."

Greenpeace EU, in a tweet, outlined ways in which the international community can tackle threats posed by the climate crisis "head-on."

Greenpeace climbers at the #Helsinki2018 meeting between Trump and Putin. The threat of #ClimateChange must be met head-on:

100% renewable energy

less meat and dairy

stop deforestation

#OurPlanetOurFuture pic.twitter.com/L4s8r2VMux — Greenpeace EU (@GreenpeaceEU) July 16, 2018

A religious leader from Kallio church and the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland tweeted messages of support for the action.