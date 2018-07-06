After Trump's Latest Racist, Sexist "Pocahontas" Rant, Warren Hits Back: "Your Admin Is Conducting DNA Tests on Little Kids Because You Ripped Them From Their Mamas"

After President Donald Trump launched into yet another unhinged attack on Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) during a rally in Montana Thursday night and repeatedly deployed the racial slur "Pocahontas" to smear the senator's heritage, Warren kept the focus on Trump's inhumane immigration policies in a brief response on Twitter, recommending that the president "should focus on fixing the lives [he's] destroying."

During his speech, Trump suggested that if he ever debated Warren, he would "gently throw an ancestry testing kit" at her feet.

"We are going to do it gently because we're the #MeToo generation, so we have to be very careful," Trump added as many in the audience laughed.

Responding to Trump's remarks, Warren wrote: "While you obsess over my genes, your admin[istration] is conducting DNA tests on little kids because you ripped them from their mamas and you are too incompetent to reunite them in time to meet a court order."

According to an NBC News report published on Thursday, the Trump administration is indeed using DNA tests to match children with their parents in a rush to comply with a court mandate.

In all, the cases of nearly 3,000 children who were separated from their parents by the Trump administration's cruel family separation practice are currently being reviewed by the government.

Unsurprisingly, Trump didn't mention these developments in his tirade against Warren and the #MeToo movement, which has brought to light the abusive and often violent behavior of powerful men, including the president himself.

Watch Trump's meandering rant: