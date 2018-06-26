Published on
'Seismic Political Upset': Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a Landslide Over Wall Street Favorite Joe Crowley

Ocasio-Cortez is a bold progressive who doesn’t need to be elected with the help of Wall Street.

In a major, stunning upset, New York progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won a shocking landslide victory over 10-term Democratic Congressman Joe Crowley, chair of the House Democratic caucus,  in the Congressional primary election on Tuesday in New York's 14th Congressional District covering the Bronx and Queens.

With 90% of the vote counted, Ocasio-Cortez leads Crowley by 57.8% to 42.2%.

“This race is about people versus money. We’ve got people. They’ve got money,” Ocasio-Cortez said throughout her campaign.

Crowley is part of the House Democrats’ leadership team, with close ties to Nancy Pelosi and Wall Street. He was considered next in line to replace Pelosi as the top House Democrat. He raised more than $3 million this year for his campaign. Ocasio-Cortez, 28, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America,  raised just over $200,000 for her campaign.

"This is not an end, this is the beginning. This is the beginning because the message that we sent the world tonight is that it's not OK to put donors before your community," Ocasio-Cortez told a large crowd of supporters on Tuesday night.

"You have given this country hope, you have given this country proof that when you knock on your neighbor's door, when you come to them with love, when you let them know that no matter your stance, you are there for them — that we can make change," she said.

 

