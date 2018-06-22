Published on
Actually, Melania, #IReallyDoCare: First Lady's Offensive Jacket Inspires Outpouring of Goodness

While Melania Trump's viral jacket appeared to promote apathy and indifference, response to it raises millions for immigrant rights and child advocacy groups

The clothing brand Wildfang swiftly designed a jacket to counter the apathetic message displayed on the coat First Lady Melania Trump wore to the southern U.S. border on Thursday. (Photo: Mandel Ngan/Getty and Wildfang)

After First Lady Melania Trump drew criticism for wearing a jacket featuring an apathetic message to visit a detention center at the U.S.-Mexico border this week, many have channeled their outrage over the Trump administration's separation of families into helping the thousands of people swept up in President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.

Leaving Washington, D.C. for the town of McAllen, Texas, where hundreds of children are being detained after crossing the border, the First Lady donned a jacket with the phrase "I really don't care, do U?" across the back.

Upworthy writer Parker Molloy quickly purchased the domain name IReallyDoCare.com, allowing visitors to donate to more than a dozen immigrant rights and social justice groups to benefit families at the border and across the United States. Users can give any amount to organizations including the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights, United We Dream, Al Otro Lado, and La Union del Pueblo Entero.

Within hours, the site had reportedly raised nearly $2.75 million.

Meanwhile, a music blogger noted that the First Lady's jacket was "actually a knockoff [of] a design sold at Barney's, with the original text reading 'LOVE TRUMPS HATE'"—the refrain favored by the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign and the Trump resistance.

Molloy also shared photoshopped images of Melania Trump's jacket with new phrases emblazoned across the back—from sentiments that applied to the First Lady; to an appeal to abolish ICE, the agency charged with apprehending immigrants who cross the border; to a reminder to register to vote.

The clothing design company Wildfang also quickly introduced its own version of the Zara-designed jacket worn by the First Lady, as well as a T-shirt, both featuring the phrase "I really do care. Don't U?"

All proceeds from the two designs were set to go to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), a Texas-based non-profit organization that offers free and low-cost legal services to immigrants and refugees. By Friday morning, the company reported that it had raised $15,000 for the group.

