Twitter Locks Accounts of Splinter News Staffers After Website Publishes White House Adviser Stephen Miller's Phone Number

Twitter temporarily locked several journalists who work for Splinter News out of their accounts on Wednesday and limited others' Twitter use, after the outlet published a cell phone number belonging to President Donald Trump's senior policy adviser, Stephen Miller.

Splinter shared Stephen Miller's phone number so please look forward to incredibly bad-faith wailing about the Legacy of Gawker and doxxing from the worst people in the world who would glad see you in a camp, too — Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) June 20, 2018

haha and now Twitter is just locking Splinter reporters' accounts left and right for linking to the offsite post. What a company — Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) June 20, 2018

Folks from @splinter_news got suspended from Twitter because they posted Stephen Miller's phone number (lol). Meanwhile, I and ten other of my colleagues were doxxed, my parents home address and phone number shared with other online trolls/adult virgins. Guess what happened next. pic.twitter.com/ZVzVBUPnRA — Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) June 20, 2018

In an brief article about Miller's influence on the Trump administration's decision to implement a "zero tolerance" immigration policy which has resulted in the separation of thousands of children from their families, Splinter noted that Miller has "been rather unavailable for direct feedback from the public" while other administration officials have publicly defended the practice.

"We all know that Donald Trump is a great fan of facilitating direct feedback from the public, because he personally published the cell phone numbers of both his Republican primary opponent Lindsey Graham and Univision anchor Jorge Ramos," read the article, whose author remained anonymous. "So it is fair to assume he would support the public's right to call (or text) Stephen Miller."

Although the phone number was published on Splinter's website and not on Twitter, the social media platform swiftly locked the accounts of several staffers at Splinter as well as its parent company, Gizmodo Media Group, after they tweeted links to the article, and sent them messages indicating that they had breached Twitter's terms of service.

this garbage ass website is locking our accounts even if we're not posting the phone number in the tweets themselves. hope your dinner was fun @jack pic.twitter.com/AiOwO0kSQL — Paul Blest (@pblest) June 20, 2018

libby would like everyone to know that her account got suspended and also that she thinks she has fans pic.twitter.com/B2bzq9Wx7b — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) June 20, 2018

this stupid website is run by babies pic.twitter.com/fknbcd6qFk — Jon Eiseman (@Jon_Eiseman) June 20, 2018

My editor @AndrewCouts, and uh.... I think basically everyone else in our office... got suspended for tweeting a @splinter_news story containing the phone number of Gruppenführer Stephen Miller, architect of American industrial baby prison complex pic.twitter.com/DTQwvRWWug — dell cameron (@dellcam) June 20, 2018

As Splinter noted, the president shared personal contact information for Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) at a campaign rally in 2015, and for news anchor Jorge Ramos after he requested an interview with Trump following Univision's decision to cut ties with Trump's organization due to his remarks about Mexican immigrants. Unlike those of Splinter, Trump's actions did not result in Twitter revoking the privileges of his highly controversial account.