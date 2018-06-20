'If Kids Don't Eat in Peace, You Don't Eat in Peace!' Democratic Socialists Drive DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Out of Mexican Restaurant

Exemplifying how all Americans should treat Trump administration officials who show their faces in public as they continue to rip families apart, activists with the Metro D.C. branch of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) crashed a Mexican restaurant where Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was dining late Tuesday and condemned her direct role in the detention of thousands of children, including babies.

"Secretary Nielsen and everyone else who has carried out these brutal and cold-blooded orders to rip apart families should never be allowed to eat and drink in public again."

—Margaret McLaughlin, Metro D.C. DSA

"Secretary Nielsen, how dare you spend your evening here eating dinner as you're complicit in the separation and deportation of over 10,000 children?" one demonstrator shouted as he approached Nielsen's table. "How can you enjoy a Mexican dinner as you're deporting and imprisoning tens of thousands of people who come here seeking asylum in the United States? We call on you to end family separation and abolish ICE!"

"If kids don't eat in peace, you don't eat in peace," the democratic socialists chanted as Nielsen appears to stare down at her phone.

Watch:

Eventually, Nielsen—who perhaps expected to enjoy a nice peaceful dinner after "a long few days of lying her ass off" and defending the Trump administration's cruel family separation policy—was driven out of the restaurant and seen climbing into a black SUV.

DHS Secretary Nielsen just got driven out of a Mexican restaurant here on 14th Street by activists. DSA, I believe. pic.twitter.com/lTKutryXBO — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) June 20, 2018

Margaret McLaughlin, a member of the Metro D.C. DSA Steering Committee, said in a statement following Tuesday's demonstration that "while Secretary Nielsen's dinner may have been ruined, it is nothing compared to the horrors she has inflicted on innocent families."

"We will not stand by and let Secretary Nielsen dine in peace, while she is directing her employees to tear little girls away from their mothers and crying boys away from their fathers at our border," McLaughlin said. "Secretary Nielsen and everyone else who has carried out these brutal and cold-blooded orders to rip apart families should never be allowed to eat and drink in public again. These barbarous acts must end and those at the helm must be held accountable."

Philly.com columnist Will Bunch was among the many opponents of the Trump administration's horrific family separation practice to applaud DSA for not just denouncing the policy in word, but also taking direct action to hold the perpetrators accountable: