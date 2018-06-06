Sanders Calls DNC Chair Tom Perez's Endorsement of Cuomo in NY Primary a 'Mistake'

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Wednesday criticized Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez over his endorsement of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

In an interview with the Washington Post's "The Daily 202 Live," Sanders said it was "absolutely" a mistake. "To endorse one candidate over the other is not what the chair of the DNC should be doing.”

Perez—despite his previous assertion that the national party shouldn't be "anointing candidates" in primary races—last month announced his support for Cuomo, who's facing progressive challenger Cynthia Nixon in his bid for reelection

When asked by host James Hohmann whether Perez's endorsement will "make it harder to trust that progressive candidates in 2020 will get a fair shake when they're wading into primaries like this," Sanders responded, "Yep, it does."

Sanders also expressed disappointment that Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) was not elected DNC chair. Ellison, who serves as DNC Deputy Chairman, has also been critical of Perez weighing in on the New York primary. He told Democracy Now! last month, "I think that the Democratic Party should stay out of all primaries, should let the voters decide, shouldn't put our thumbs on the scale for anybody."

Watch more of Sanders' comments in the YouTube video posted by Washington Post Live: