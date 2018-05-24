'Finally': Weinstein Will Surrender to Police Over Sexual Misconduct Charges

Several news outlets on Thursday are reporting that Harvey Weinstein, the once powerful Hollywood film producer who has been accused by scores of women of sexual misconduct—ranging from harassment to rape—will turn himself into law enforcement officials in New York City.

The New York Daily News reports Weinstein is "expected to surrender to authorities Friday to face sex assault charges in connection with an attack on a student actress." According to the report:

The fallen Hollywood honcho is expected to be charged with preying on Lucia Evans who told investigators that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004, sources said. It was not immediately clear if Weinstein will be hit with additional charges related to other victims.

As the Associated Press adds, "the case would be the first criminal charge against the film producer since scores of women began coming forward to accuse him of harassment or assault, triggering a cascade of accusations against media and entertainment figures that has become known as the #MeToo movement."