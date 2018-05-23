Published on
Huge Roaming Protests Aim to Make All of UK "No-Go Area" for Trump This Summer

Series of rallies and demonstration designed to make entire country a "no-go area" for U.S. president this summer

Image: Stop the War coalition

Resolved "to make the whole country a no-go area" for Donald Trump, the Stop the War Coalition on Wednesday announced a line-up of events across Britain to shore up opposition in the lead-up to the U.S. president's visit to the U.K. this summer.

"Our protest is an opportunity for millions to say, 'enough is enough'."
—Shaista Aziz, Stop Trump CoalitionThe "series of rallies and meetings around the country," said Stop the War Coalition convenor Lindsey German, will make "the case for peace and against war."

"Opposition to war means opposition to Trump," she added, but "there are many reasons to oppose Donald Trump's visit to Britain." The president's arrival in London is set for July 13, when tens of thousands of protesters have vowed to take to the streets.

Beyond the damage he is doing in his own country—including the administration's attack on women's rights and its xenophobic and racist obsession with building a border wall—Trump's critics in the U.K. say it is his horrible foreign policy that's pushing the world to the brink. The Stop the War Coalition cites the legitimization of Israel's illegal actions by moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, withdrawing from the historic Iran nuclear deal, and fomenting further disaster in Afghanistan that's pushing the world to the brink.

"There will be huge demonstrations when he visits," German said, and "this will send a signal to him and to our government that people in this country are no longer willing to support a foreign policy which is making the world a more dangerous place."

Click here to see the dates and places for the rallies scheduled for June and early July.

The culminating action is set to take place on July 13, when the Stop Trump Coalition and Stand Up to Trump coalition have joined forces under the banner Together Against Trump.

According to Shaista Aziz of the Stop Trump Coalition, "This won't just be a movement against the President's visit—it will become a movement against racism, anti-migrant bigotry, sexism, transphobia, and far right politics in the U.K.."

"Our protest," she declared, "is an opportunity for millions to say, 'enough is enough'."

