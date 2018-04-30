'Terrible Day for Journalists All Over the World': Dozens Killed as Coordinated Attack Targets Reporters in Kabul

The Islamic State is claiming responsibility for twin suicide bombings in Kabul on Monday. The coordinated blasts—being described as the deadliest attacks on the media since 2001—killed over two dozen people including at least nine journalists.

At least 45 people were also wounded in the bombings.

"Posing as a journalist to carry out an attack is also perfidious, a war crime in which the attacker assumes civilian status."

—Patricia Gossman, Human Rights WatchThe first blast in the central Shash Darak area was from explosives carried by a man on motorbike and targeted the headquarters of Afghanistan's intelligence services, the National Directorate of Security.

The second suicide bomber appeared to carry out a double-tap strike roughly 30 minutes later, targeting rescue workers and the journalists who came to cover the event.

"The bomber disguised himself as a journalist and detonated himself among the crowd," Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai told Agence France-Presse.

"To attack non-combatants aiding the wounded and dying is an attack on the right to health," writes Patricia Gossman, Human Rights Watch's senior researcher on Afghanistan. "Killing journalists is an attack on freedom of expression. Under the laws of war, deliberate attacks on civilians are war crimes.

Among the 26 victims was AFP chief photographer in Kabul and father of six Shah Marai, who had rushed to the scene. An AFP obituary for Marai describes "His powerful photographs [as a] testament to the unimaginable violence he witnessed over the years—as well as the fragile moments of beauty and joy in a country pummelled by decades of war."